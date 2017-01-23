Home
On Air
Stu, Tiffany & Jimbo
Kelli Cluque
Daryl
Patrick
Mike Z & The Mosh Pit
Razz
Contests
Contest Rules
Concerts
Events
KCAL Nation
Community
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KCAL Mobile App
iOS App
Android App
About
Contact
Listen Live
Advertise
Traffic
Home
On Air
Stu, Tiffany & Jimbo
Kelli Cluque
Daryl
Patrick
Mike Z & The Mosh Pit
Razz
Contests
Contest Rules
Concerts
Events
KCAL Nation
Community
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
KCAL Mobile App
iOS App
Android App
Search
Home
»
Blog Index
»
Morning Show
»
STJ REWIND: STJ INTERVIEW WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE, KURT ANGLE!
STJ REWIND: STJ INTERVIEW WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE, KURT ANGLE!
STJ REWIND: STJ INTERVIEW WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE, KURT ANGLE!
Stu, Tiffany & Jimbo
|
January 23, 2017
Share
Kurt Angle of the United States celebrates his gold medal in the 100 kg class of freestyle wrestling at the Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta Wednesday July 31, 1996. Angle defeated Abbas Jadidi of Iran. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)
#STJREWIND
: Stu, Tiffany & Jimbo got a chance to talk to 13x
#GoldMedalist
and 2017 WWE
#HallofFame
inductee, Kurt Angle this morning!
#CHECKITOUT
96-7 KCAL Rocks!
Share
←
#PUFFPUFFPASS STUS MUZIK CLASS – 01/20/17
now playing
More »
Home
Stu, Tiffany & Jimbo
Contests
EEO Public File
Events
Employment Opportunities
News
Traffic
Weather
Listen Live
Facebook
Twitter
FCC Public Files
Search
©
KCAL 96.7
1940 Orange Tree Ln. Ste. 200, Redlands, CA 92374
Back to top
Developed by
Triton Digital