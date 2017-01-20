Home
#PUFFPUFFPASS STUS MUZIK CLASS – 01/20/17
#PUFFPUFFPASS STUS MUZIK CLASS – 01/20/17
Stu, Tiffany & Jimbo
|
January 20, 2017
Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs at his Ozzy Scream Tour 2011 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday March 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
#PUFFPUFFPASS
STU’S MUZIK CLASS!
96-7 KCAL Rocks!
(1982)
Ozzy Osbourne
and the infamous BAT incident…
…
#HopeYouLearnSomethin
