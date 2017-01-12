Home
LISTEN: STU'S HISTORY CLASS JANUARY 12 , 2016
Stu, Tiffany & Jimbo
January 12, 2017
Zack de la Rocha, frontman of the hardcore band Rage against the Machine, performs on stage during the three-day open air festival Rock at the Ring at Nuerburgring race circuit near Nuremberg, Germany, Sunday, June 11, 2000. About 150,000 fans came to see 90 bands like Pearl Jam, Sting, Santana, Oasis, Eurythmics or Korn. (AP Photo/Axel Seidemann)
#PUFFPUFFPASS
STU’S HISTORY CLASS!
96-7 KCAL Rocks!
(1981)
KISS
‘s “
KISS Alive
” was inducted into the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
#TrueStory
#HopeYouLearnSomethin
