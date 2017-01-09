Home
LISTEN: STU'S HISTORY CLASS JANUARY 04, 2017
LISTEN: STU’S HISTORY CLASS JANUARY 04, 2017
LISTEN: STU’S HISTORY CLASS JANUARY 04, 2017
Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
#PUFFPUFFPASS
STU’S HISTORY CLASS!
(1979)
U2 played a show for ONLY 9 people .. and the rest is history.
#HopeYouLearnSomethin
