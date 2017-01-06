STJ REWIND: TIFFANY’S FINAL 2016 NFL TORTURE

The final game of the 2016 NFL regular season wrapped up with Stu’s The Pittsburgh Steelers having the only winning record at 11-5, then Jimbo’s Minnesota Vikings with a mediocre season at 8-8, and then there was Tiffany’s Cleveland Browns who went 1-15.

Since Tiff’s team was the #ONLY one to lose in Week #16, enjoy her final regular season torture:

“The Magnum condoms Suck-Off of Death” 96-7 KCAL Rocks!