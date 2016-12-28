Listen Live
Listen Live

STJ REWIND: JIMBO’S STAR WARS EDITION BEDTIME STORY

|
FacebookTwitterGoogle+Share
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 1978 file photo, actors featured in the
FILE – In this Oct. 5, 1978 file photo, actors featured in the “Star Wars” movie, from left, Harrison Ford who played Han Solo, Anthony Daniels who played the robot C3P0, Carrie Fisher who played the princess, and Peter Mayhew who played the Wookie, Chewbacca, are shown during a break from the filming of a television special presentation in Los Angeles. Mayhew has had double knee-replacement surgery at a Texas hospital. (AP Photo, File)
#STJREWIND: With the passing of Carrie Fisher, Jimbo payed homage to #PrincessLeia the ONLY way he knew how…
 
through a very special, “Jimbo’s Bedtime Story: Star Wars Edition!”
#RIP 96-7 KCAL Rocks!

now playing

Developed by Triton Digital